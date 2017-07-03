Keith Appling, Michigan State Basketball, Police, Jail, Guns

Ex-MSU Star Appling Pleas Guilty, Will Spend 1 Year In Jail

July 3, 2017 4:44 PM
DETROIT (WWJ) – Former Michigan State University basketball star Keith Appling has reached a plea bargain regarding several criminal charges in connection to a traffic stop incident in 2016.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s office reports Appling pleaded guilty today to one count of carrying a concealed weapon and one count of resisting and obstructing a police officer.  Sentencing will take place next month, but an agreement reached by both sides states Appling will spend a year in jail and five years on probation.

In August of 2016, Appling was pulled over by police at Russell and E. Seven Mile. After initially stopping, police say he fled and tossed a handgun out the window of his 2013 Dodge Challenger.

Appling had been facing eight different charges related to traffic stops in Detroit and Dearborn last summer. However, as a result of the plea, the other charges have been dismissed.

Appling played for Michigan State from 2010-2014. He is from Detroit.

