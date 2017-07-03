Report: Cubs Inquire About Verlander, Avila

DETROIT – Can you see Justin Verlander in a Chicago Cubs uniform? If not, then you might need to start getting used to it.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network tweeted on Monday night that the reigning World Series champions are interested in both Verlander and catcher Alex Avila. Below is his tweet.

#Cubs inquired to #Tigers on availability of Justin Verlander and Alex Avila, sources say, but sides have not engaged in trade negotiations. — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 4, 2017

Morosi followed that tweet up by stating Chicago had a scout in attendance for Verlander’s most recent start on Sunday against the Indians.

#Cubs had a scout in attendance Sunday in Detroit, when Verlander gave up 7 earned runs in 3-1/3 innings. @MLBNetwork @MLB #Tigers — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 4, 2017

Verlander had possibly one of his worst outings in his career, giving up seven runs and nine hits across 3 1/3 innings in the three-game series finale against the Tribe. Verlander also failed to register a strikeout for the first time in 331 games.

Verlander hasn’t been as sharp this season with a 5-5 record and 4.96 ERA through 17 starts. However, there is certainly still a market for Verlander if the Tigers look to trade away key pieces before the trade deadline.

On the other hand, Avila has played himself into the trade market should the Tigers be sellers. The nine-year veteran is hitting a career best .310 with 11 home runs and 29 RBIs through 58 games this season. The Cubs also have a need at catcher after trading Miguel Montero to the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.

The Chicago Cubs are 41-41 this year and 2.5 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central Division.