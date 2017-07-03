Westland, Police, Crime, Stolen Tip Jar, Stealing

Westland Police Searching For Woman Who Stole Tip Jar

July 3, 2017 6:21 PM
Filed Under: crime, police, Stolen Tip Jar

WESTLAND (WWJ) –  The Westland Police Department is currently looking for a woman who stole a tip jar from a local restaurant.

The Westland Police are attempting to identify the suspect shown in the photo below for stealing a tip jar from the Bamboo Garden Restaurant, 124 S. Merriman, on June 27 at approximately 3 p.m.

download1 Westland Police Searching For Woman Who Stole Tip Jar

Photo from security video at Bamboo Garden Restaurant.

According to the police, the suspect stole the tip jar from the counter while placing a carry out order. While employees were distracted she attempted to steal the tip jar that was on the counter. After realizing that it was chained to the counter she pulled with more force breaking the chain and leaving with the tip jar.

The press release provided by the Westland Police Department did not state how much money was in the stolen tip jar.

The Westland Police Department is looking for assistance from the public. If you are able to identify the subject please contact the Westland Police Department at 734-722-9600, or Detective Torolski at 734-467-7914.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch