Stabbed Flint Airport Officer Participates In Fenton Parade

FENTON (WWJ) – The Fourth of July Parade in Fenton had a very special guest today — the officer who was stabbed less than two weeks ago at Flint Bishop Airport.

Lt. Jeff Neville participated in Fenton’s Freedom Festival Parade on Tuesday, receiving applause as the car he rode in went by the many in attendance.

Neville said he has some scarring where he was stabbed in the neck, joking that he’ll “have to be really careful” when he shaves.

“I’m glad for all of the support and the prayers that people sent out, I really appreciate it,” Neville said. “I just want everybody to remember what this day is about. It’s about this country, the birth of this country and this is the greatest country in the world. We should all be grateful to live here.”

Neville was stabbed in June at the airport in Flint, about 50 miles northwest of Detroit. Amor Ftouhi, 49, a Canadian from Tunisia, has been charged in the attack.

Ftouhi faces the charge of committing violence at an airport, but the FBI has said they are investigating it as an act of terrorism.