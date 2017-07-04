Flint Airport, Stabbed Officer, Fenton, Parade, Fourth of July, Jeff Neville
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

Stabbed Flint Airport Officer Participates In Fenton Parade

July 4, 2017 3:23 PM
Filed Under: Flint Airport, fourth of july, Jeff Neville

FENTON (WWJ) – The Fourth of July Parade in Fenton had a very special guest today — the officer who was stabbed less than two weeks ago at Flint Bishop Airport.

Lt. Jeff Neville participated in Fenton’s Freedom Festival Parade on Tuesday, receiving applause as the car he rode in went by the many in attendance.

Neville said he has some scarring where he was stabbed in the neck, joking that he’ll “have to be really careful” when he shaves.

“I’m glad for all of the support and the prayers that people sent out, I really appreciate it,” Neville said. “I just want everybody to remember what this day is about. It’s about this country, the birth of this country and this is the greatest country in the world. We should all be grateful to live here.”

Neville was stabbed in June at the airport in Flint, about 50 miles northwest of Detroit. Amor Ftouhi, 49, a Canadian from Tunisia, has been charged in the attack.

Ftouhi faces the charge of committing violence at an airport, but the FBI has said they are investigating it as an act of terrorism.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch