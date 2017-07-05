Set Of Golf Clubs Donald Trump Once Used Up For Auction

BOSTON (WWJ/AP) – A set of irons used by Donald Trump before he became president is being auctioned off.

Boston-based RR Auction says Trump used the TaylorMade RAC TP ForgedIrons golf clubs at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Each of the irons has “D. Trump” engraved on its head.

The clubs are valued at around $30,000, according to the auction website.

The auction house says Trump gifted the set to Andrew Lombardo, who caddied for Trump from 2004 to 2008. Lombardo says Trump used the clubs in rounds played at Bedminster with a variety of celebrities, business executives and pro golfers.

A letter from Lombardo that will come with the clubs reads, in part:

“The set of TaylorMade TP Rac’s with (D. Trump) engraved on them were given to Mr. Trump by the TaylorMade CEO Mark King at the TaylorMade Media Day we had at Trump National Golf Club – Bedminster when we became a TaylorMade club and the clubs were used by Mr. Trump for the rest of the season. The clubs were put in our bag room for the winter and next season Mr. Trump had a new set of clubs from TaylorMade. I knew the first set of irons were special and so beautiful, they were the only set of forged blades, the first set that TaylorMade gave to Mr. Trump and the only set that had (D. Trump) engraved on them, all the sets after that I saw were cavity backed with (DJT1) engraved on them. I waited for the right moment to ask Mr. Trump for the clubs, I personally asked Mr. Trump and he told me to ask the head pro (Mickie Gallagher), which I did and he said yes. I had the irons in my possession for about 11 or 12 years…To the best of my memory, Mark King gave the clubs to Mr. Trump in August or September of 2004 or 2005.”

Bidding opened June 26 and concludes July 12. Get more details or place a bid here.

