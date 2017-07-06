Bucks Make Deal With 76ers To Get Draft Pick Sterling Brown

July 6, 2017 3:40 PM
Filed Under: Milwaukee Bucks, Phialdephia 76ers, Sterling Brown

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have acquired the rights to sign rookie Sterling Brown from the Philadelphia 76ers for cash considerations.

Brown was the 46th overall selection in last month’s NBA draft.

The 6-foot-6 guard played four seasons at SMU and made 106 starts in a school-record 136 games. He was a second-team all-conference selection last year after averaging 13.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists. As a junior, Brown set a single-season school record by making 53.6 percent of his 3-pointers. His career 3-point percentage of 45.1 percent is second in SMU history.

Brown’s brother, Shannon, played in the NBA from 2006-15.

