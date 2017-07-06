Detroit Pistons Sign Free Agent Guard Langston Galloway

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has signed free agent guard Langston Galloway. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Galloway, 25, appeared in 74 games (two starts) with New Orleans and Sacramento last season, averaging 7.9 points, while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc, 2.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 20.2 minutes. He started the season with New Orleans where he averaged 8.6 points, while shooting 37.7% from three, 2.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 20.4 minutes before being traded to Sacramento on February 20, 2017. In the 19 games following the trade, Galloway averaged 6.0 points, while shooting 47.5% from beyond the arc, 1.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 19.7 minutes with Sacramento. He tied a single-game career-high in points [26 vs. Memphis (12/5/16)] and connected on a career-high six 3-pointers twice [vs. Charlotte (11/19/16) and vs. Memphis (12/5/16)] last season. Galloway connected on three-plus 3-pointers 20 times, scored 10-plus points 22 times and 20-plus points five times during his 2016-17 campaign.

The 6-2, 200-pound guard has tallied NBA career averages of 8.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 24.8 minutes in 201 games with New York, New Orleans and Sacramento. Galloway had his best season during his rookie year with the New York Knicks, where he averaged 11.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 32.4 minutes in 45 games (41 starts). He was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team, becoming the first undrafted player in Knicks history to make an NBA All-Rookie team.

The Baton Rouge, LA native was undrafted out of Saint Joseph’s University in the 2014 NBA Draft. At St. Joseph’s, Galloway averaged 17.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 34 games as a senior, earning All-Atlantic 10 first team honors. He finished his college career as the Hawks’ second all-time leading scorer with 1,991 points behind only Jameer Nelson (2,094) and finished first in career 3-pointers made (343).

