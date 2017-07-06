Man Linked To Danielle Stislicki Case Appears In Court For Hines Park Attack

LIVONIA (WWJ) – A Berkley man linked to a high-profile missing persons case appeared in court Thursday for a hearing in a separate attempted rape.

Floyd Galloway, 30, is facing kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct and assault charges after allegedly grabbing a 28-year-old woman in Hines Park last September.

The victim told investigators she was headed east on the path, west of Levan, when the suspect attacked — strangling her and punching her in the face before dragging her into the woods toward the Rouge River. While she struggled, the man allegedly tried to take her clothes off, demanding sex — but the victim was able to fight him off and get away.

Floyd Galloway, person of interest in Danielle Stislicki case, via video in Livonia District Court today, for Hines Park jogger rape case. pic.twitter.com/EUV0NeZP4N — Chrystal Knight (@CBKnight7) July 6, 2017

During a brief hearing in 16th District Court Thursday it was learned that the upcoming trial will not be live streamed because of concerns about revealing identity of the alleged victim, which is expected to testify.

WWJ’s Chrystal Knight said Galloway, who appeared via video feed, stood still and solemn during the proceedings.

A preliminary exam was scheduled for Aug. 1.

Galloway is the same man whose house was searched in December, a couple of weeks after 28-year-old Danielle Stislicki of Farmington Hills went missing after leaving work in Southfield in December. According to police, Galloway once worked as a security guard at the Met Life where Stislicki was employed and the two were acquainted.

Farmington Hills police said evidence from both cases led to Galloway’s arrest, although investigators are not providing any details at this time. Although he has been called a person of interest in Stislicki’s disappearance, he has not been charged in connection with that case.

Galloway’s attorney Jim Williams says his client has been wrongfully linked to Stislicki and that Galloway is innocent of all charges.

“We are aware of Farmington’s investigation and we know their position; we’ll wait and see,” he added at the courthouse Thursday.

Galloway remains jailed on a $750,000 cash or surety bond.