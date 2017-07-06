Pacers Take Next Step In Rebuilding By Waiving Monta Ellis

July 6, 2017 12:53 PM
Filed Under: Indiana Pacers, Monta Ellis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers have waived backup guard Monta Ellis.

Ellis has played the last two seasons in Indiana, averaging 11.3 points and 4.0 assists in 114 games. But he lost his starting job last season. The NBA also announced that he would be suspended for the first five games next season for a violation of the league’s anti-drug policy.

He had two years left on his original contract with the Pacers. By releasing the 12-year veteran, Indiana saves about $9 million on the salary cap and won’t have to pay next season’s salary.

The move is the latest in the Pacers’ rebuilding project that began with last week’s blockbuster trade that sent four-time All-Star Paul George to Oklahoma City for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis.
___
More AP NBA: http://www.apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch