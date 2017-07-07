Another Round With Wojo: Coney Island Pizza, Verlander, Boys Trips, Cougars, And More

(97.1 The Ticket) “It’s good, but it’s a real pain in the a** afterward because it doesn’t sit well.”

That’s the best part of the review from 971. The Ticket sportswriter Will Burchfield about the new coney island pizza at Comerica Park. It only goes downhill from there.

Burchfield and Evan Jankens join Bob Wojnowski, of the Bogey and Wojo show, for this week’s episode of “Another Round With Wojo.” It’s a podcast where you never know what’s about to happen, and this week is no exception.

This week wanders into cougar territory, where Burchfield makes an uncomfortable — and brief sojourn. And that somehow winds its way into a discussion of hot dog eating contests, ketchup, yard work rules for neighbors and why it’s sometimes confusing to have an “s” at the end of your name.

Also Wojo doesn’t love apple pie, which means he’s potentially un-American.

But he is American enough to value baseball, which leads to a discussion of the Detroit Tigers and whether a bidding war could erupt for Justin Verlander.

“I’m fine with trading Verlander … I am totally on board now,” Wojo said.