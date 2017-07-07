Another Round With Wojo, Coney Island Pizza, Boys Trips, Cougars, Wojo podcast,

Another Round With Wojo: Coney Island Pizza, Verlander, Boys Trips, Cougars, And More

July 7, 2017 10:50 AM

(97.1 The Ticket) “It’s good, but it’s a real pain in the a** afterward because it doesn’t sit well.”

That’s the best part of the review from 971. The Ticket sportswriter Will Burchfield about the new coney island pizza at Comerica Park. It only goes downhill from there.

Burchfield and Evan Jankens join Bob Wojnowski, of the Bogey and Wojo show, for this week’s episode of “Another Round With Wojo.” It’s a podcast where you never know what’s about to happen, and this week is no exception.

This week wanders into cougar territory, where Burchfield makes an uncomfortable — and brief sojourn. And that somehow winds its way into a discussion of hot dog eating contests, ketchup, yard work rules for neighbors and why it’s sometimes confusing to have an “s” at the end of your name.

Also Wojo doesn’t love apple pie, which means he’s potentially un-American.

But he is American enough to value baseball, which leads to a discussion of the Detroit Tigers and whether a bidding war could erupt for Justin Verlander.

“I’m fine with trading Verlander … I am totally on board now,” Wojo said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch