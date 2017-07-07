Lonzo Ball Starts Lakers Career With Perfect Alley-Oop

LAS VEGAS – It’s only the NBA Summer League but Lonzo Ball is already turning some heads in his Los Angeles Lakes debut.

Lonzo Ball made his Lakers debut on Friday night in Las Vegas, and in his first possession he showcased his incredible passing ability with an alley-oop to Brandon Ingram. Check it out below.

Here’s another angle of the perfect alley-oop.

Oh yeah that's right, Lonzo's actually nasty at basketball pic.twitter.com/o7A0t5SdRh — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 8, 2017

Ball was drafted by the Lakers with the second overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft. The former UCLA Bruin has been in the spotlight for a lot of reasons — one of which is his father, LaVar Ball — but he showed on Friday that he also is one heck of a passer.

Outside of the beautiful alley-oop, Ball has struggled in his debut. Ball is 2-for-11 shooting from the field with 5 points, 4 assists and 4 rebounds through three quarters of Friday night’s Summer League game against the Los Angeles Clippers. He is also only 1-for-8 from behind the arc.