Man Severely Injured In Meth Lab Fire In Shelby Township

July 7, 2017 5:45 PM
SHELBY TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – Police in Shelby Township tell us a man was severely injured today and taken to the hospital after reports indicate he was burned in his house in a fire caused by a meth lab.

It’s believed the man, whose house is near 23-Mile Road and Van Dyke, then drove himself to a nearby Planet Fitness to take a shower in the locker room.

He was then transported to the hospital via ambulance.

According to WDIV, Police have blocked off the area and the Planet Fitness was evacuated due to contamination.

