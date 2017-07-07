Sterling Heights Man Convicted On 12 Felony Child Porn Charges

MT. CLEMENS (WWJ) – A Sterling Heights man caught in the act by police while watching child pornography has been convicted on 12 felony counts.

Following a trial in trial in Macomb County Circuit Court, 54-year-old John Cafarelli was found guilty on Thursday of 10 counts of Possession of Child Sexually Abusive Materials (CSAM), one count of Distribution of Child Sexually Abusive Materials, and one count of Using a Computer to Commit a Crime, according to Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette.

Shurtte said when investigators with Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) served a search warrant at Cafarelli’s home in 2014 he answered the door half-naked with child pornography “actively running on his computer.”

Cafarelli was arrested, his computer seized; and, upon a forensic review, “numerous images of child sexually abusive materials,” were found.

“Possession of child pornography is a despicable crime and there must be consequences,” said Schuette, in a media release. “Every time an image is looked at or sent to someone new, the child in that photo is victimized all over again. This guilty verdict provides justice by taking another child predator off the street.”

Cafarelli initially pleaded guilty in October 2016, but at the time of sentencing that November he stated he was innocent and was allowed to withdraw his plea. He was then ordered to trial.

Possession of CSAM is a four-year felony, Distribution of CSAM is a 7 year felony and Using a Computer to Commit a Crime is also a 7 year felony.

Cafarelli was remanded into custody where he awaits his sentencing set for Aug. 30.