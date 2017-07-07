DTE, Thunderstorms, Sever Weather, Power Outage

Thousands Without Power After Severe Thunderstorm Hits Metro Detroit

July 7, 2017 9:08 PM
Filed Under: DTE, New Baltimore, power outage

DETROIT (WWJ) – Severe weather — both this morning and tonight — has left many Southeast Michigan residents without power tonight.

DTE estimates that about 21,000 are currently without power after storms rolled through the Metro Detroit area this evening.

“It looks like the hardest hit was up in the New Baltimore area where they have about 9,000 customers (impacted),” DTE Spokesperson Jill Wilmot told WWJ in a live broadcast. “They were hit hard in that whole area so we are keeping an eye on the weather now and sending crews out to get everyone restored as soon as possible.”

Crews are currently assessing power outages and are working on restoring power. However, Wilmot said there is no timetable yet for those power restorations.

“I haven’t seen estimation times right now,” Wilmot said. “We are still assessing all of the outages but we are also working on restoring those customers that were effected last night.

“We are trying to get our crews out there. We have crews working throughout the night to make sure we have all of our customers restored as soon as possible.”

Between the two nights of storms there has been roughly 40,000 reported outages.

Wilmot added to stay at least 20 feet away from any downed lines.

Most of Southeastern Michigan was effected by storms last night and tonight with multiple counties issuing severe thunderstorm warnings earlier tonight. Monroe County is still under a significant weather advisory until 10 p.m.

There is also a urban and small stream flood advisory until 10:30 p.m. for both Wayne and Washtenaw counties.

Click here to see the DTE power outage map.

