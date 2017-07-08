New York Knicks, Tim Hardaway Jr., Michigan Basketball, NBA

Former Wolverine Signs 4-year, $71 Million Contract With Knicks

July 8, 2017 5:19 PM
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks have signed free-agent guard Tim Hardaway Jr. to a four-year, $71 million contract.

The team announced the deal Saturday.

The 6-foot-5 Hardaway returned to the Knicks after two seasons with the Atlanta Hawks. Last season, he had career highs in scoring (14.5), assists (2.3), rebounds (2.8), minutes (27.3) and field-goal percentage (.455). He has career averages of 11.0 points and 23.4 minutes.

His father, five-time All-Star Tim Hardaway, is an assistant coach for Detroit.

Hardaway Jr. played three years at Michigan from 2010-2013. He helped lead the Wolverines to a berth in the National Championship game in 2013. He was drafted by the Knicks in the first round of the 2013 NBA Draft.

