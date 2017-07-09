Bell’s Brewery To Invest $7 Million In West Michigan Brewing Projects

COMSTOCK (WWJ) – Craft beer pioneer Bell’s Brewery plans to pump more than $7 million into capital improvement projects in southern Michigan over the next year-and-a-half.
The craft beer company made the announcement on Monday.
Company officials say the projects are related to quality, sustainability and beer production. They’ll involve Bell’s locations in west Michigan.
“We are deeply committed to our community in Comstock and will continue to invest additional resources so that we remain top in class further ensuring our commitment to quality,” Larry Bell, Bell’s President and Founder, said in a release.
“We also want to offer our partners and customers additional options. These new projects will help us accomplish both.”
Company officials say the investment will include the addition of a pilot brewery and a new specialty packaging line, among other production-related projects.
Company officials also plan to create additional space at the brewery’s headquarters and begin a project to divert waste related to brewing.