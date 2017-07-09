Medical Marijuana, Southeastern Michigan Cannabis Business Development Conference, Politics

Cannabis Business Development Conference To Take Place Sunday

July 9, 2017 10:02 AM
Filed Under: detroit, Medical Marijuana

DETROIT (WWJ) – Entrepreneurs and others thinking about getting into the medical marijuana industry gather today at the Atheneum Hotel in Greektown for a business conference.

Detroit City Councilman George Cushingberry, along with state officials, local attorneys and accountants will take part in the Southeast Michigan Cannabis Business Development Conference. The event will run today from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. with a number of different speakers participating.

Former Fox 2 anchor and MS patient Anquenette Jamison is among the speakers and will tell business owners they have to change the perception of these businesses.

“This industry has gotten a black eye, we need to acknowledge that and address that so we need to change that,” Jamison told WWJ. “We need to educate people, we need to motivate people. I’ve talked to a lot of seniors, and these are people who are in pain, who are not getting the answers they need from the medical community and they are looking for answers.”

A state board, appointed by Governor Rick Snyder, will approve all new programs state-wide. The first licenses are expected in December.

Jamison said there is a lot of work to do before the first programs are approved in December.

“We have a limited time to effect some positive change to people here in Michigan,” Jamison said. “As a patient myself I’ve seen the other side, I know what it’s like to be incredibly sick and to go to doctor, to doctor, to doctor and and unfortunately not have them be able to help you.”

Organizers believe the market for medical marijuana in Michigan will be more than $700 million a year.

Click here for more information on the Southeast Michigan Cannabis Business Development Conference.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch