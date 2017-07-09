Cannabis Business Development Conference To Take Place Sunday

DETROIT (WWJ) – Entrepreneurs and others thinking about getting into the medical marijuana industry gather today at the Atheneum Hotel in Greektown for a business conference.

Detroit City Councilman George Cushingberry, along with state officials, local attorneys and accountants will take part in the Southeast Michigan Cannabis Business Development Conference. The event will run today from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. with a number of different speakers participating.

Former Fox 2 anchor and MS patient Anquenette Jamison is among the speakers and will tell business owners they have to change the perception of these businesses.

“This industry has gotten a black eye, we need to acknowledge that and address that so we need to change that,” Jamison told WWJ. “We need to educate people, we need to motivate people. I’ve talked to a lot of seniors, and these are people who are in pain, who are not getting the answers they need from the medical community and they are looking for answers.”

A state board, appointed by Governor Rick Snyder, will approve all new programs state-wide. The first licenses are expected in December.

Jamison said there is a lot of work to do before the first programs are approved in December.

“We have a limited time to effect some positive change to people here in Michigan,” Jamison said. “As a patient myself I’ve seen the other side, I know what it’s like to be incredibly sick and to go to doctor, to doctor, to doctor and and unfortunately not have them be able to help you.”

Organizers believe the market for medical marijuana in Michigan will be more than $700 million a year.

Click here for more information on the Southeast Michigan Cannabis Business Development Conference.