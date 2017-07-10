California Teen Wins Lottery Twice In A Week

July 10, 2017 9:49 AM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – A California teen is celebrating two big lottery wins in a week.

The California Lottery says 19-year-old Rosa Dominguez won $555,555 on a $5 scratch-off ticket purchased at a gas station.

After that win, she said she was nervous and “just wanted to cry.” A few days later, she bought another $5 scratch-off ticket at a different station and won $100,000. The Lottery didn’t say when the tickets were purchased.

The Lottery says Dominguez collected her $655,555 in total winnings recently and tells the organization she plans to go shopping and buy herself a new car.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

