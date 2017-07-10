California Teen Wins Lottery Twice In A Week

WWJ's Weekend Box Office 7/13/17 - Queen + Adam LambertWWJ's Weekend Box Office presented by AAA opens on Thursday, July 13th with your chance to win tickets to see Queen + Adam Lambert at the Palace of Auburn Hills on July 20th!

Tigers Ticket Giveaway on Jamie and StoneyListen to Jamie and Stoney on July 19 from 6:00 am - 10:00 am for your chance to win tickets to see the Detroit Tigers vs Houston on July 29.

WWE Live SummerSlam "Heatwave Tour" Ticket GiveawayListen to Jamie and Stoney on July 10-14 from 6:00 am - 10:00 am for your chance to see the WWE Live SummerSlam "Heatwave Tour" at Joe Louis Arena on July 29.

WWJ/Michigan Lottery Lucky Office Of The Month, July 2017Click here for your chance to win a batch of $2 Cruisin' Michigan Lottery instant lottery tickets for your office!