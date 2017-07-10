23-Year-Old Man Killed When Car Hits Tree In Washtenaw County

July 10, 2017 10:12 AM
Filed Under: fatal crash

BRIDGEWATER TWP. (WWJ) – A Washtenaw County man was killed when his car struck a tree over the weekend.

Michigan State Police say 23-year-old Jackson Mowery of Manchester was driving on Sheridan Road near Bowens Road in Bridgewater Township, south of Chelsea, shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday when he lost control of his car and crashed.

Mowery, who police say was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was alone in the vehicle and no one else was injured.

Police say speed, alcohol and drug use are being investigated as possible factors in the crash as an investigation continues.

Crews with the Clinton Fire Department and Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office assisted State Police with the Brighton Post at the scene.

