Man Pulls Handgun On Roseville Street, Kills Pit Bull

(WWJ) Two dogs met on a Roseville street this weekend and one of them ended up dead, shot to death by the owner.
Police said the Roseville man, 52, pulled out his handgun and fatally shot a pit bull when it attacked his Mastiff on the street. They were on the 26000 block of Lehner Street.
The man told police the pit bull, lab mix escaped a nearby home’s backyard by, “squeezing themselves out between a gap in the fence,” according to a release from the Roseville Police Department.
The pit bull then attacked the Mastiff, “apparently without provocation,” the release said.
The man told police he first tried to fight off the dog, then he pulled out his gun, shooting the dog twice. He said he was afraid for his dog’s life.