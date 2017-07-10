Alcohol Added To Meijer Home Delivery Service In Michigan

DETROIT (WWJ) – Get beer, wine and booze delivered right to your door as Meijer expands its Shipt service to include alcohol.

Beginning Tuesday, July 11, Meijer customers using the retailer’s delivery partner Shipt can add spirits to their shopping list. Michigan will be the only state so far to include alcohol as part of the service.

“We’ve received an incredible amount of feedback from customers wanting to take advantage of our large selection of craft beers and wine,” said Art Sebastian, Vice President of Digital Shopping for Meijer. “We think this enhances the level of convenience our home delivery customers in Michigan can enjoy and allows them to take more advantage of what our stores have to offer.”

Customers age 21 or older who order groceries as part of the membership-based service must have valid identification to place an order that includes alcohol, and will need to show that ID when the alcohol is delivered.

Shoppers can already use Shipt smartphone app to shop 55,000 items — including food, home, baby and beauty products from one of 25 Detroit-area Meijer stores and choose a one-hour delivery window that is most convenient for them, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Shipt’s grocery delivery service is membership-based, with either annual or monthly options. For $99 a year, Shipt members receive unlimited free grocery deliveries on all orders over $35.

Because most Meijer stores are open 24 hours a day, Shipt deliveries are available at some Meijer locations 24 hours a day, seven days a week with the exception of certain holidays.

Meijer launched the service in the Detroit area last year and has continued to expand the service throughout Michigan, including Grand Rapids, Ann Arbor, Traverse City and West Lakeshore communities.

For more information and to see the full coverage areas, go to shipt.com/Detroit.