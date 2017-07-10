CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

Alcohol Added To Meijer Home Delivery Service In Michigan

July 10, 2017 10:58 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Get beer, wine and booze delivered right to your door as Meijer expands its Shipt service to include alcohol.

Beginning Tuesday, July 11, Meijer customers using the retailer’s delivery partner Shipt can add spirits to their shopping list. Michigan will be the only state so far to include alcohol as part of the service.

“We’ve received an incredible amount of feedback from customers wanting to take advantage of our large selection of craft beers and wine,” said Art Sebastian, Vice President of Digital Shopping for Meijer. “We think this enhances the level of convenience our home delivery customers in Michigan can enjoy and allows them to take more advantage of what our stores have to offer.”

Customers age 21 or older who order groceries as part of the membership-based service must have valid identification to place an order that includes alcohol, and will need to show that ID when the alcohol is delivered.

Shoppers can already use Shipt smartphone app to shop 55,000 items — including food, home, baby and beauty products from one of 25 Detroit-area Meijer stores and choose a one-hour delivery window that is most convenient for them, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Shipt’s grocery delivery service is membership-based, with either annual or monthly options. For $99 a year, Shipt members receive unlimited free grocery deliveries on all orders over $35.

Because most Meijer stores are open 24 hours a day, Shipt deliveries are available at some Meijer locations 24 hours a day, seven days a week with the exception of certain holidays.

Meijer launched the service in the Detroit area last year and has continued to expand the service throughout Michigan, including Grand Rapids, Ann Arbor, Traverse City and West Lakeshore communities.

For more information and to see the full coverage areas, go to shipt.com/Detroit.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch