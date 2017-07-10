Thieves Smash Uhaul Into Front Of Detroit Business, Abandon It
Thieves Smash Uhaul Into Front Of Detroit Business, Abandon It

July 10, 2017 8:46 AM

(WWJ) Brazen thieves drove a Uhaul through the front window of a Detroit business to get inside and grab what they wanted. But it didn’t end up the way they envisioned.

They left behind a sodden mess and had to abandon the truck.

It happened on Outer Drive and Southfield in Detroit, where the truck smashed into the building and triggered the sprinkler system, flooding the building.

They loaded it up with an unknown number of items, but the Uhaul broke down in the parking lot on its way out, leaving the thieves to flee on foot. Police are searching for the suspects.

 

