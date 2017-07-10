CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Wolves Sign Gibson, Teague, Finalize Latest Step In Overhaul

July 10, 2017 3:30 PM
Filed Under: Jeff Teague, Minnesota Timberwolves, Taj Gibson

By DAVE CAMPBELL, AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves have finalized contracts with power forward Taj Gibson and point guard Jeff Teague, two complementary additions to a roster that has undergone a huge overhaul.

Gibson and Teague signed their deals on Monday before an introductory news conference at team headquarters. Gibson (two years, $28 million) and Teague (three years, $57 million) agreed to terms earlier this month during the moratorium period for free agency.

Gibson (Chicago) and Teague (Atlanta) were both first-round draft picks in 2009. Between them, they have 127 games of postseason experience.

The Wolves have also agreed to terms on a two-year contract with shooting guard Jamal Crawford, but to comply with the salary cap he can’t be signed yet until clearing waivers.
___
For more AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

