Buffalo Bills Defensive Tackle Arrested On Weapons Charge

July 11, 2017 10:26 AM
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Adolphus Washington has been arrested in Ohio on a weapons charge.

The Cincinnati native and former Ohio State standout is accused of improperly carrying a concealed weapon outside a water park in Sharonville.

A police report says officers were breaking up a crowd at the water park Sunday night when Washington “reached for and displayed a gun while sitting inside his vehicle, just feet away from officers.”

Washington was processed at the Sharonville Police Department and released. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

The Buffalo Bills released a statement Monday night saying they’re aware of the situation and have been in contact with Washington.

The Bills have been off on break since mid-June before players begin reporting for training camp, which opens July 27.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

