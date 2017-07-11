Calvin Johnson: I Didn’t See A Chance For Them [Lions] To Win A Super Bowl

By: Evan Jankens

“I’m tapped out.” That’s what Calvin Johnson had to say when asked if he wanted to play football anymore.

Calvin Johnson spent 25 minutes speaking with the Italian media while he was in town for Italian Bowl XXXVII. Johnson was asked about breaking records, being with the Oakland Raiders a few weeks back and of course retiring from the NFL and the Detroit Lions.

“It just wasn’t for me anymore.,” Johnson said when he was asked about playing for the Detroit Lions.

When asked about coming back to the NFL Calvin said, “I was stuck in my contract in Detroit, and they told me they would not release my contract so I would have to come back to them.”

What everyone has wondered since Calvin walked away from the Lions if being on a losing team that didn’t have a chance to win the Super Bowl was a factor for him.

Turns out it was. “I didn’t see a chance for them to win a Super Bowl at the time, and for the work I was putting in, it wasn’t worth my time to keep on beating my head against the wall and not going anywhere.”

He said Julio Jones, A.J. Green and Antonio Brown are his favorite receivers right now in the NFL. Former Green Bay Packer Al Harris was the toughest player he ever face on the football field.

Milano Rhinos and Milano Seamen are set to face off in the Italian Bowl.