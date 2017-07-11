Men Who Entered Dearborn Police Station With Guns, Camera Convicted

DEARBORN (WWJ) – Two men who entered the Dearborn Police Department lobby armed with a shoulder mounted firearm, handguns and recording equipment have been convicted by a Wayne County jury.

Authorities said 40-year-old Brandon Vreeland and 24-year-old James Craig Baker of Leonard were trying to make a point about the right to carry firearms on Feb. 5 of this year.

In a video posted by the men, a masked Baker explains the pair had been “illegally pulled over” earlier that day and felt the need to protect themselves as they visited the police station to file a complaint.

Just after they enter the building, police order them to put down the guns, warning that otherwise “you’re dead.”

“I will put a round in you, sir,” one cop says.

The men protest several times claiming what they’re doing is legal before they eventually comply. They were arrested at the scene. No one was injured.

On Friday, July 7, Vreeland was convicted on one count of carrying a concealed weapon, one count of felony resisting and opposing an officer and one count of disturbing the peace. Baker was convicted on a single count of carrying a concealed weapon.

Defense attorney Nicholas Somberg contended his clients were “peacefully assembling” and broke no laws. He compared what the men did to how Rosa Parks fought for civil rights.

both were ordered to turn over all of their firearms to Dearborn police. They await sentencing set for Aug. 18.