Police Report: Ligature Mark On Cornell’s Neck, Throat Area

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Police have released the crime scene investigation report about the death of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell in a Detroit hotel room in May.
The report released Tuesday through a Freedom of Information Act request states that the 52-year-old Cornell had a “well defined ligature mark present on the neck/throat area.”
According to a source familiar with the investigation, Cornell went back to his room at the MGM Grand Casino Hotel after the Soundgarden show; and, shortly after midnight, his wife called a band member and asked if he would check on Cornell. The band member, along with MGM security, broke into the locked room and found Cornell dead with a resistance band around his neck and the other end was attached to a clip over the top of the bathroom door.
A medical examiner determined that Cornell hanged himself. An autopsy determined that Cornell had sedatives and an anti-anxiety drug in his system, but that they didn’t contribute to his death.
Soundgarden had performed hours earlier in Detroit — part of a North American tour.
