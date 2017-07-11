CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Police Report: Ligature Mark On Cornell’s Neck, Throat Area

July 11, 2017 8:08 PM
Filed Under: Audioslave, Chris Cornell, Death Of Cornell, Soundgarden

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Police have released the crime scene investigation report about the death of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell in a Detroit hotel room in May.

The report released Tuesday through a Freedom of Information Act request states that the 52-year-old Cornell had a “well defined ligature mark present on the neck/throat area.”

According to a source familiar with the investigation, Cornell went back to his room at the MGM Grand Casino Hotel after the Soundgarden show; and, shortly after midnight, his wife called a band member and asked if he would check on Cornell. The band member, along with MGM security, broke into the locked room and found Cornell dead with a resistance band around his neck and the other end was attached to a clip over the top of the bathroom door.

A medical examiner determined that Cornell hanged himself. An autopsy determined that Cornell had sedatives and an anti-anxiety drug in his system, but that they didn’t contribute to his death.

Soundgarden had performed hours earlier in Detroit — part of a North American tour.

 

 

