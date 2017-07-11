Historic St. Mary School In Mt. Clemens Demolished [VIDEO]

MT. CLEMENS (WWJ) – Built in 1889, Mount Clemens’ historic St. Mary Catholic School is being torn down.
WWJ’s Jon Hewett stopped by for a look as demolition was well under way at the three-story vacant brick building on Market Street, considered the oldest Catholic school in both Mount Clemens and in Macomb County.
Some people who once attended the school years ago were watching as heavy equipment took down parts of the building, Tuesday afternoon. Students were moved to a new facility leaving this one vacant since 2013.
The land will be left as a parking lot and green space. There will be an outdoor grotto dedicated to St. Mary at the site.
“Though our facilities have changed and advanced through the years, St. Mary Catholic School continues to provide the opportunity for each student to develop into a responsible individual with deep-seated roots in their Catholic faith and their American citizenship,” a message on the school’s website reads. [Read about the school’s history here].