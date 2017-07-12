Man Drowns In Huron River After Jump Off Bridge At ‘Popular Spot’

YPSILANTI (WWJ) – A 34-year-old Ypsilanti man drowned in the Huron River Tuesday night after jumping off a railroad bridge.
Washtenaw County authorities say the victim was with friends at a “popular but dangerous spot” to dive into the water near North Huron River Drive.
The man jumped in, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derrek Jackson, and failed to resurface. His friends called 911 when they couldn’t locate him.
Divers were able to pull the man from the river an hour later, Jackson said. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Jackson said that area around the bridge is dangerous because people underestimate the depth of the water and undertow, heavy rainfall can be a factor. Sometimes, he said, people who think it will be fun to jump into the water there don’t know how to swim.
The man’s name has not been released pending notification of his family.