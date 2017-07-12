Kid Rock Running For Senate In Michigan

(WWJ) – Kid Rock is running for Senate in Michigan.

The Michigan-native musician whose real name is Robert Ritchie confirmed long-running rumors and speculation in a tweet on Wednesday.

“I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real… http://kidrockforsenate.com The answer is an absolute YES.”

I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real… https://t.co/RRVgISDFeq The answer is an absolute YES. pic.twitter.com/uYCUg6mjW1 — Kid Rock (@KidRock) July 12, 2017

The 46-year-old singer, songwriter, rapper and producer later tweeted a follow-up teasing “a major announcement in the near future,” which promises to reveal more details.

Ritchie, who in the past has described himself as a Libertarian, expressed strong support for Donald Trump his 2016 presidential run.

Specifics about his platform on the issues remains unclear, as his website is light on details at the moment.

Slogans flashing on the screen include: “In Rock we trust,” “I’ll rock the party,” “Pimp of the nation,” and “You’ve never met a politician quite like me.” T-shirts, signs, bumper stickers and hats are already available for purchase online

If Richie were to win the primary in 2018, he’d face off against Democrat Debbie Stabenow, who has held the senate seat since 2000.