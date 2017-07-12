Little Caesars Arena Promotes Pizza-Themed Roof, Twitter Objects! Objects!

(WWJ) The LED display of the Detroit Red Wings logo that was initially touted as the roof of Little Caesars Arena is gone, replaced with a painted design of a man in a toga eating pizza.

Standing at 243 feet tall, the largest Little Caesar in the world is currently taking shape on our roof. #LittleCaesarsArena 🍕 pic.twitter.com/RBnuQKhjBV — Little Caesars Arena (@LCA_Detroit) July 11, 2017

The change from the team’s logo in lights to the traditional Little Caesars corporate brand has Twitter users seeing red.

Several Twitter users called it “embarrassing,” while other sports fans Photoshopped various options on the 243-foot-tall design, including a crying Jordan in the Little Caesars toga.

fixed it for you pic.twitter.com/NHo1an6zzp — taylor rebhan (@trebhan) July 11, 2017

It was a show topic on 97.1 the Ticket, where fans were asked to weigh in on the design.

Artist renderings showed Red Wing logo on the roof

But, Little Caesars logo is what we are getting

Does this bother you?

Or do you not care? pic.twitter.com/lwMWEiddHv — Karsch and Anderson (@DougAndGator971) July 12, 2017

Reaction there was largely negative, too, with listeners saying it was a “bait and switch.”

Others were more sanguine, noting the LED display would have brought too much light pollution to the area. And any way, no one watches a game from the roof.

As one commenter noted, response was “hot and ready.”

They updated the image when they announced the sponsorship. Plus it's now housing pistons and wings so a wings top doesn't work — Some Guy (@Tfkisok) July 12, 2017

Five workers have been the painting the roof for about a month. The roof painting project is wrapping up, along with work on the $863 million arena development that will house the Detroit Pistons and Red Wings. It will hold about 20,000 fans.