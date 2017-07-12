Little Caesars Arena Promotes Pizza-Themed Roof, Twitter Objects! Objects!

(WWJ) The LED display of the Detroit Red Wings logo that was initially touted as the roof of Little Caesars Arena is gone, replaced with a painted design of a man in a toga eating pizza.
The change from the team’s logo in lights to the traditional Little Caesars corporate brand has Twitter users seeing red.
Several Twitter users called it “embarrassing,” while other sports fans Photoshopped various options on the 243-foot-tall design, including a crying Jordan in the Little Caesars toga.
It was a show topic on 97.1 the Ticket, where fans were asked to weigh in on the design.
Reaction there was largely negative, too, with listeners saying it was a “bait and switch.”
Others were more sanguine, noting the LED display would have brought too much light pollution to the area. And any way, no one watches a game from the roof.
As one commenter noted, response was “hot and ready.”
Five workers have been the painting the roof for about a month. The roof painting project is wrapping up, along with work on the $863 million arena development that will house the Detroit Pistons and Red Wings. It will hold about 20,000 fans.