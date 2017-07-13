House Fire Might Have Been Sparked By Lighting Strike

SOUTH LYON (WWJ) – A possible lightning strike may have resulted in a house fire early this morning in southwestern Oakland County.
The fire took off just after 5 a.m. Thursday in the area of 9 Mile Road and Pontiac Trail in South Lyon.
Firefighters were able to limit the damage to an upstairs closet, where an electrical wire was burning.
The family was able to get out of the house with no injuries.
Investigators say there was no outward signs of a lightning strike, but family members say they heard a loud bang at the time the blaze started. Lightning had been seen over the area during the overnight hours.
A cause of the fire remains under investigation.