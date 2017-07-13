Missing Teen May Be Driving Pontiac G6 Convertible [PHOTO]

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police and family members are asking for help to find a missing 18-year-old woman.
Olivia Ezell was last seen by her mother at her home in the 9000 block of Ashton in Detroit at around 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say Ezell is in good physical condition but has some mental health problems, so they want to see that she safely makes it home.
Ezell is described as a black female, around 5’4” tall. It’s unknown what she was wearing when she was last seen. Police said she may be driving a white 2007 Pontiac G6 convertible.
Anyone who spots this missing young woman or who knows where she is is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5640 or 313-596-5600.