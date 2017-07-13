Police Seeks Tips To ID Man Wanted In Shooting, Carjacking In Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly shot a man and stole his pickup truck on Detroit’s east side.
According to investigators, the suspect forced the victim at gunpoint to go to an ATM at a Marathon gas station, in the area of Bringard and Hayes, to withdraw some cash.
After that, police said the suspect drove around the corner in the victim’s 2011 GMC Silverado before shooting him. The victim was wounded but was able to escape as the suspect drove away.
Police are hoping someone in the public can identify the suspect, who was caught on camera as he entered the gas station. (Police note that the man at the counter in the video is not connection to this case).
Anyone who has seen this stolen vehicle or has any information about this crime is asked to call the Detroit Police Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-6169 or contact the HEAT tip line at 1-800-242-HEAT.