Police Seeks Tips To ID Man Wanted In Shooting, Carjacking In Detroit

Jamie and Stoney Tigers Ticket GiveawayListen to Jamie and Stoney on July 28 from 6:00 am - 10:00 am for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see the Detroit Tigers vs Houston on July 29.

Jamie and Stoney Tigers Ticket GiveawayJamie and Stoney and Chevrolet are giving listeners a chance to see the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Listen from 6:00 am - 10:00 am on July 25-26 for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see the Tigers as they take on Houston on July 28.

Jamie and Stoney Tiger Ticket GiveawayListen to Jamie and Stoney on July 24-26 from 6:00 am - 10:00 am for your chance to win four tickets to see the Detroit Tigers vs Houston on July 28.

WWJ's Weekend Box Office 7/13/17 - Queen + Adam LambertWWJ's Weekend Box Office presented by AAA opens on Thursday, July 13th with your chance to win tickets to see Queen + Adam Lambert at the Palace of Auburn Hills on July 20th!