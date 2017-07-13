Family Of Teen Killed In Triple Fatal Stony Creek Crash Sues, Alleging Botched Investigation

MT. CLEMENS (WWJ) – The family of a 17-year-old boy who died in a crash over two years ago is now suing Macomb County, its sheriff, captain, and deputies.

In the lawsuit, attorney Vincent Lorelli claims that Macomb County investigators were not thorough and left things out of their investigation of the Stony Creek Metropark crash that killed three teens and injured two in

May of 2015.

The black Jaguar was traveling up to 82 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone — and in the wrong direction, almost crashing head-on into another car — when it slammed into a guard rail, then into the lake, according to Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham.

The car then rolled over five times, and four of the five passengers were ejected from the vehicle. Wickersham said autopsies showed all five boys had alcohol in their blood, and a 12-pack of Corona beer, a pint of Crown Royal whiskey and a pint of rum were found in the car.

Lorelli says deputies falsely identified the driver as Jonathan Manolios, whose family is filing the lawsuit.

Along with Manolios, of Sterling Heights, Emanuel Malaj, 17, of Sterling Heights and Michael Wells, 17, of Macomb Township also died. Joseph Narra and Greg Bobchick, both 17, of Shelby Township, were critically injured.

The family cannot collect from a life insurance policy because it has an exclusion that voids coverage if the person’s death is caused by drunken driving. Tests allegedly showed Manolios had a blood alcohol level of 0.08.

No criminal charges were filed in connection with the crash, although the two survivors were ticketed for minor in possession of alcohol (MIP).

A call by WWJ Newsradio 950 to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office for comment was not immediately returned.