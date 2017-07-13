CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

Man Wanted In String Of Thefts From Cars In Berkley [PHOTO]

July 13, 2017 10:42 AM

BERKLEY (WWJ) – Police in Berkley are looking for a man they call a “person of interest” in a series of thefts from cars over the last few days.

franciskotzian Man Wanted In String Of Thefts From Cars In Berkley [PHOTO]

Francis Kotzian (Photo: Berkley Public Safety Department)

In each of the reported incidents, investigators say items were stolen from parked, unattended vehicles left unlocked.

The man police are looking for in connection with the crimes is 62-year-old Francis Kotzian, described as a white male with brown eyes and partially gray hair. He is 5’8” tall and weighs around 200 lbs.

Police did not say how he was linked the crimes.

Anyone who sees this man, or knows where he is, is urged not to approach him but to call 911 immediately or notify the Berkley Public Safety Department at 248-658-3380.

Residents are reminded take the proper precautions; remove valuables, close and lock car windows and doors and take your keys when vehicles are left unattended.

H.E.A.T. (Help Eliminate Auto Thefts) encourages anyone with information on suspicious or criminal auto theft or break-in-related activity in their community contact local police immediately, and then report the tip to H.E.A.T. at 1-800-242-HEAT or at www.miheat.org.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch