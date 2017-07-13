Man Wanted In String Of Thefts From Cars In Berkley [PHOTO]

BERKLEY (WWJ) – Police in Berkley are looking for a man they call a “person of interest” in a series of thefts from cars over the last few days.
In each of the reported incidents, investigators say items were stolen from parked, unattended vehicles left unlocked.
The man police are looking for in connection with the crimes is 62-year-old Francis Kotzian, described as a white male with brown eyes and partially gray hair. He is 5’8” tall and weighs around 200 lbs.
Police did not say how he was linked the crimes.
Anyone who sees this man, or knows where he is, is urged not to approach him but to call 911 immediately or notify the Berkley Public Safety Department at 248-658-3380.
Residents are reminded take the proper precautions; remove valuables, close and lock car windows and doors and take your keys when vehicles are left unattended.
H.E.A.T. (Help Eliminate Auto Thefts) encourages anyone with information on suspicious or criminal auto theft or break-in-related activity in their community contact local police immediately, and then report the tip to H.E.A.T. at 1-800-242-HEAT or at www.miheat.org.