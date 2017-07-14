Bus Program Takes Shoppers To Detroit’s Eastern Market

DETROIT (AP) — A bus program that transports residents to Detroit’s Eastern Market for shopping is moving this weekend to a neighborhood on the city’s west side.
The Detroit Transportation department’s Fresh Wagon ride-along is scheduled to leave the Boys and Girls Club on Tireman about 8 a.m. Saturday.
It offers Detroit residents better access to fresh food options in the city.
A bus takes off from a different City Council district once each Saturday and returns shoppers later in the day.
Eastern Market Corp. President Dan Carmody says the Fresh Wagon is a food shopping option for the many Detroit residents who don’t have reliable transportation.
