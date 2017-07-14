Flint, Home Invasion, Fatal Shooting, Protecting Wife, Arrested, Genesee County, Police

Flint Man Slain Protecting Wife In Home Invasion; 4 Men Arrested

July 14, 2017 7:17 PM
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Four men have been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 63-year-old Flint man who was protecting his wife during a home break-in.

The Genesee County prosecutor’s office says Friday that the men — ages 17-20 — are charged with murder and home invasion. A fifth man still is being sought.

Albert Lee Ballard was shot Tuesday morning after five men entered his home through a door.

Ballard was confronted by two of the men while the others went upstairs and beat his wife with a gun. Ballard was able to shoot one man. Prosecutors say Ballard then ran upstairs to his wife and was shot during a struggle.

Two of the men, including the man wounded by Ballard, were arrested a mile away after getting into a car crash.

