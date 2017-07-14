Missing 73-Year-Old Detroit Woman Last Seen Riding Motorized Scooter

July 14, 2017 12:44 PM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are asking the public for help locating a missing 73-year-old woman who disappeared on a motorized scooter.

minnie smoot Missing 73 Year Old Detroit Woman Last Seen Riding Motorized Scooter

Minnie Smoot was reported missing in Detroit on July 13, 2017 (police handout)

Minnie Smoot was last seen around 7 p.m. Thursday in front of her home in the 1100 block of Clark, just off I-75 on the city’s southwest side.

Smoot’s family is especially worried because she suffers from dementia and other medical conditions.

Smoot is described as a black female, 5’1″ tall and 100 lbs., with black hair with gray streaks. She was last seen wearing an orange jacket, black bonnet, and riding a black motorized scooter.

Anyone who sees Smoot or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 313-596-5440 or 313-596-1616.

