Missing 73-Year-Old Detroit Woman Last Seen Riding Motorized Scooter

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are asking the public for help locating a missing 73-year-old woman who disappeared on a motorized scooter.
Minnie Smoot was last seen around 7 p.m. Thursday in front of her home in the 1100 block of Clark, just off I-75 on the city’s southwest side.
Smoot’s family is especially worried because she suffers from dementia and other medical conditions.
Smoot is described as a black female, 5’1″ tall and 100 lbs., with black hair with gray streaks. She was last seen wearing an orange jacket, black bonnet, and riding a black motorized scooter.
Anyone who sees Smoot or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 313-596-5440 or 313-596-1616.