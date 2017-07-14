Oakland County Is Urging Smokers To Kick Habit During Summer

DETROIT (WWJ) — Make this summer the season to quit smoking.

About a quarter of adults in the state of Michigan smoke, and the Oakland County Health Division is trying to reduce that number. Jennifer Kirby is with the Oakland County Health Division, and is urging tobacco users to make this important lifestyle change.

“Tobacco is stated as one of the single most preventable causes of death and disability in the state of Michigan,” Kirby told WWJ’s health reporter Deanna Lites.

It is common for those looking to quit smoking to fail at first, but officials want those trying to quit to know they are not alone. It can take several attempts to quit before you succeed.

One resource to help quit smoking that Kirby is suggesting is the Michigan Tobacco Quitline. There’s no charge for Michigan residents and there are many different services offered.

“There’s various services (and) text messaging services where they get different tips and support,” Kirby said. “Then there’s the telephone coaching available for those that qualify.”

Free nicotine replacement therapy and an online program are a few of the other services offered.

Kirby also wanted to mention that there’s help for pregnant women. A pregnancy specific program with a coach who will work with women throughout their pregnancy is also available through the Michigan Tobacco Quitline. Smoking while pregnant can lead to premature birth, a low birth weight and there’s an increase risk of sudden infant death syndrome.

Anyone looking to kick the habit should call the Quitline for help at 800-784-8669.