One Dead In Four-Vehicle Crash On US-23

SUMMERFIELD TOWNSHIP (WWJ) — A four-vehicle fatal crash occurred today on US-23, leaving one dead and others hurt.
According to The Monroe News, an accident occurred on the southbound side of US-23 near Ida West Road at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Friday. Reports state one victim was air transported to a local hospital by a helicopter, and a toddler could have also been hurt in the crash.
The lanes remain closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Summerfield Township Volunteer Fire Department are on the scene.
Check back with WWJ and CBS Detroit for more updates.