Prosecutor Kym Worthy Adding Staff To Review Wrongful Convictions

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – A prosecutor in Michigan’s largest county is creating a special unit to look at possible wrongful convictions.
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy says it’s not in response to any rash of bad cases, but that no prosecutor wants to keep an innocent person in prison. Worthy predicts the “overwhelming majority” of Wayne County convictions still will stand up.
Worthy tells The Associated Press that an earlier conviction integrity unit was disbanded in 2013 because of a lack of money. Since then, cases presented by lawyers for the convicted have been assigned to other staff.
Worthy says the new unit probably will focus on murder convictions.
In May, a Detroit man in prison for 25 years was released after tests showed his mother’s gun couldn’t be linked to a 1992 murder. And last year, a young Detroit man who entered prison as a 15-year-old was released after a judge threw out his convictions in four execution-style slayings at a drug house, citing flawed police work.
