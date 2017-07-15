A-Rod: Cabrera Could Be Traded To Red Sox

DETROIT — Can you picture Miguel Cabrera playing for the Boston Red Sox? You might not but former former Yankee and FOX analyst Alex Rodriguez can see it happening.

A number of Detroit Tigers have been linked to trade rumors lately, and now Cabrera’s name can be thrown into the mix.

Rodriguez predicted on Saturday’s FOX pregame show before the Yankees-Red Sox game that Boston would make sense for Cabrera should the Tigers be willing to part ways with the 11-time All-Star. Rodriguez pointed out he has no inside information to suggest there’s any deal in the works, but he could see Red Sox general manager Dave Dombrowski pulling off a “blockbluster” trade to bring Cabrera out east.

"I would not be surprised to see Dave Dombrowski pull off a blockbuster & get Miguel Cabrera to the Red Sox."- @AROD https://t.co/Ba9vCSVEr4 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 15, 2017

“I’ve been watching Dave Dombrowski since 1993 when he took over the Miami Marlins GM job, brought the championship to Miami in 1997,” Rodriguez said during the show. “… I would not be surprised to see Dave Dombrowski pull off a blockbuster and get Miguel Cabrera to the Red Sox.”

Rodriguez added that Boston has the prospects capable to make the move, and said the club has the resources with Red Sox owner John Henry to cover Cabrera’s remaining six years, $184 million contract.

Rodriguez also pointed out Cabrera has no no-trade clause and would fit right in with Boston.

Cabrera has struggled this season hitting a career-low .267 batting average with 12 home runs and 44 RBIs.