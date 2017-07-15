DNR: Two Jet Skiers Deliberately Strike, Kill Geese [VIDEO]

MONA LAKE (WWJ) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is asking for help locating and identifying a pair of jet skiers accused of deliberately riding into and killing and injuring several geese.

The deadly incident happened around 2 p.m. Monday on Muskegon County’s Mona Lake. Witnesses say the riders circled the flock of geese several times before plowing through it, injuring about three geese.

Video taken by a witness shows the injured geese swimming away. Witnesses later found one of the geese had died.

The riders are described as Caucasian, one of whom has long hair. One watercraft is purple and the other is white and yellow.

Officials say they take the killing of wildlife very seriously. Killing the geese is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days in jail and fines up to $500.

“It’s important we identify the suspects involved in this incident so justice is served. We appreciate any information citizens can provide that helps us resolve this case,” DNR Lt. Gerald Thayer said in a statement.

Anyone who offers information that leads to a successful conviction may be eligible for a reward. Submit tips through the Report All Poaching hotline at 800-292-7800. While citizens can remain anonymous, they must provide their names if they wish to be eligible for a reward.