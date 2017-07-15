Go On A Culinary ‘Safari’: Detroit Zoo Hosting Inaugural Appetite For Adventure

ROYAL OAK (WWJ) – You can really satisfy your appetite for adventure at the Detroit Zoo’s newest summertime event.

Guests are invited to go on a culinary “safari” and sample food and beverage pairings representing many of the animals’ homelands during the zoo’s inaugural Appetite for Adventure – a 21-and-older event – on Friday, August 11, 2017, 6-9 p.m.

Guests may choose between two starting points for their globally inspired tasting journey. Those who travel south to north will begin at the Polk Penguin Conservation Center for a pairing from the Patagonian region of Argentina. The north-to-south option can begin at either the Holden Reptile Conservation Center for delicacies from Mexico or the Arctic Ring of Life for samples from Alaska and Nunavut, Canada. Additional offerings include fare ranging from Michigan’s Great Lakes region to Ethiopia.

The international culinary expedition will also feature zookeeper talks and live entertainment. Country-rock artist Bob Marshall will entertain guests in front of Rackham Fountain while the Picks N Sticks Stringband will perform in the Main Picnic Grove.

Advance tickets for Appetite for Adventure are $60 and may be purchased online or at the main entrance of the Zoo. Tickets will also be available at the gate that evening for $65, if the event is not sold out. The cost includes Zoo admission, eight food samples, eight beverage samples and a commemorative gift. Additional tasting tickets will be available for purchase.

For more information, call (248) 541-5717 or visit detroitzoo.org.