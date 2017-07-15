Report: Pistons To Waive Michael Gbinije

DETROIT — The Detroit Pistons are expected to waive second-year swingman Michael Gbinije on Saturday.
The Detroit Free Press reported “a person with firsthand knowledge of the Pistons front office” told the newspaper that the move would be made before the end of the day.
Gbinije would have been guaranteed $1.3 million for next year had the Pistons kept him on the roster. The deadline to make a decision on Gbinije was Saturday.
Gbinije was selected by the Pistons in the second round of the 2016 NBA Draft out of Syracuse. He battled injuries during his rookie season and only appeared in nine games this past year. He spent most of the 2016-17 season with the Pistons’ Gatorade League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Drive.
With the move, the Pistons have 14 players on their current roster.