Detroit’s ’67 Riots Backdrop Of Business Leader Panel Talk

DETROIT (AP) – The 50th anniversary of deadly rioting in Detroit serves as a backdrop of a business leader panel discussion hosted by the Detroit Economic Club.
The program entitled “Detroit ’67: Looking Back to Move Forward” is scheduled for Monday at the MotorCity Casino Hotel. It features Wright Lassiter III, president and CEO of Henry Ford Health System, Tim Ryan, U.S. chairman and senior partner of accounting firm PwC, and W.K. Kellogg Foundation president and CEO LaJune Montgomery Tabron.
Organizers say the business leaders plan to discuss diversity, racial equity and economic inclusion.
For about a week in July 1967, the city was convulsed in violence that began when police arrested black patrons at an after-hours bar. The unrest enveloped 25 city blocks and claimed 43 lives.
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)