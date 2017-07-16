High Winds, Waves Spur Capsizing, Dropouts In Mackinac Race

July 16, 2017 2:55 PM
MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (AP) – Strong winds and waves have caused roughly two dozen boats to bow out of the annual 333-mile sailboat race from Chicago to Mackinac Island, Michigan.

Race organizers say 29 boats have exited as of Sunday afternoon. That included Windquest, a decorated vessel owned by Amway heirs Dick and Doug DeVos.

Another boat, the High Priority 2, capsized in the overnight hours of Saturday and Sunday. Race spokeswoman Tracy Gladden says four sailors were rescued by a boat launched from a U.S. Coast Guard cutter.

Infinite Diversion, a 62-footer, was first to finish Sunday morning in the Cruising Division. That division left Chicago on Friday and the Racing Division fleet left Saturday. About 300 boats overall are competing.

First held in 1898, it’s the oldest annual freshwater distance race in the world. Winners are determined based on a handicapping system.

 

