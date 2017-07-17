$1 Million In Pot Found In Shipment Of New Ford Fusions

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WWJ/AP) – The discovery made inside the trunk of over a dozen brand new Ford subcompacts is definitely not a standard option.
Over a million dollars in marijuana was smuggled in the spare tire compartments of 15 Ford Fusions built in Mexico, shipped by rail to Lordstown, Ohio, and delivered to Ford dealerships in the states.
It was at the point when the dealerships made delivery inspections that they discovered mini-bales of marijuana, compressed and shaped in half-moons, placed in the spare tire well of the subcompacts.
Ford Motor Company is saying that it didn’t happen at their production plant nor their internal shipping yards, but somewhere along the supply chain, someone had access to the Fusions, and placed the pot in the trunk.
Local law enforcement, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration and customs officials want to find out how they had access, and who let it slip through the cracks.
