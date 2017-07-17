Former VP Joe Biden Plans Ann Arbor Stop During Book Tour

July 17, 2017 11:29 AM
ANN ARBOR — Former Vice President Joe Biden will be in Ann Arbor at the end of the year to promote his new memoir. Biden will be discussing the big political moments of his career as well as life-altering choices he made.

The memoir is titled “Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship and Purpose.” The tour is designed to be a “series of conversations that will go beyond the 24-hour news cycle and 140-character arguments to connect friends and neighbors around the topics that matter most.”

The tour starts in New York on November 13.

Biden will be at Michigan Theater in Ann Arbor on December 13.

American Promise Tour

11/13 – New York, NY – Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts

11/15 – Philadelphia, PA – Kimmel Center Academy of Music

11/17 – Washington, D.C. – Warner Theatre

11/18 – Miami, FL – Miami Book Fair

11/19 – Nashville, TN – Schermerhorn Symphony Center

11/20 – Schenectady, NY – Proctors

11/25 – Nantucket, MA – Mary P. Walker Auditorium

11/27 – Westbury, NY – NYCB Theatre at Westbury

11/30 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

12/2 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

12/3 – Seattle, WA – Benaroya Hall

12/4 – Boston, MA – Wilbur Theatre

12/7 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

12/8 – Austin, TX – Paramount Theatre

12/9 – Minneapolis, MN – Orpheum Theatre

12/10 – Madison, WI – Orpheum Theater

12/11 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

12/13 – Ann Arbor, MI – Michigan Theater

12/14 – Asheville, NC – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

