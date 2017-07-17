Former VP Joe Biden Plans Ann Arbor Stop During Book Tour

ANN ARBOR — Former Vice President Joe Biden will be in Ann Arbor at the end of the year to promote his new memoir. Biden will be discussing the big political moments of his career as well as life-altering choices he made.
The memoir is titled “Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship and Purpose.” The tour is designed to be a “series of conversations that will go beyond the 24-hour news cycle and 140-character arguments to connect friends and neighbors around the topics that matter most.”
The tour starts in New York on November 13.
Biden will be at Michigan Theater in Ann Arbor on December 13.
American Promise Tour
11/13 – New York, NY – Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts
11/15 – Philadelphia, PA – Kimmel Center Academy of Music
11/17 – Washington, D.C. – Warner Theatre
11/18 – Miami, FL – Miami Book Fair
11/19 – Nashville, TN – Schermerhorn Symphony Center
11/20 – Schenectady, NY – Proctors
11/25 – Nantucket, MA – Mary P. Walker Auditorium
11/27 – Westbury, NY – NYCB Theatre at Westbury
11/30 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
12/2 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre
12/3 – Seattle, WA – Benaroya Hall
12/4 – Boston, MA – Wilbur Theatre
12/7 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
12/8 – Austin, TX – Paramount Theatre
12/9 – Minneapolis, MN – Orpheum Theatre
12/10 – Madison, WI – Orpheum Theater
12/11 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre
12/13 – Ann Arbor, MI – Michigan Theater
12/14 – Asheville, NC – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium